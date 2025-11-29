Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $687,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 231,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.