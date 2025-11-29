Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 75,144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 265,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,868,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,254,885.60. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,910,000. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. APi Group Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 1.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

