Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $118.06.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $103.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

