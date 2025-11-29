Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 908 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.