Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PH opened at $861.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $783.98 and a 200 day moving average of $736.30. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $869.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.