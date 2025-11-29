Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.6667.
ELDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $97.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
