Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.6667.

ELDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELDN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 844,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 717,223 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,340,000. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 271,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $97.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.