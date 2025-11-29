Edgewood Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $163.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

