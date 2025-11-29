Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182,524 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 5.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,763,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,823,625,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,042,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,268,830,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $633.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $663.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.