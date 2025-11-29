Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,454,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189,079 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,092,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,974,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $484,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,973,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,673,126,000 after purchasing an additional 482,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $433.45 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.59 and a 200-day moving average of $425.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.