Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,454,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189,079 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,092,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,974,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,738,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $484,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,973,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,673,126,000 after purchasing an additional 482,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of VRTX opened at $433.45 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.59 and a 200-day moving average of $425.05.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
