EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in EchoStar stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

EchoStar Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of SATS stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 1,722,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,627. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, COO John Swieringa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $1,481,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 283,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,496.06. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $17,625,721.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392,256.75. The trade was a 38.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 482,740 shares of company stock valued at $37,448,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $22,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

