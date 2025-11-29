eCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.24 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. eCash has a market cap of $253.26 million and $16.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,929.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.23 or 0.00579823 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00022861 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000024 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,954,139,047,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,954,110,922,580 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eCash is e.cash/blog. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
