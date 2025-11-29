Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $88,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,659,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,934,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,124,000 after buying an additional 155,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,819,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.5%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

