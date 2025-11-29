Dymension (DYM) One Day Volume Hits $6.83 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $36.57 million and $6.83 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,057,090,604 coins and its circulating supply is 414,618,546 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,057,067,860 with 414,407,259 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.09218556 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $5,839,494.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.