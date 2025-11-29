dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.09 and traded as low as GBX 65.60. dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 66.40, with a volume of 1,114,931 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 4.93 earnings per share for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Conoley purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 per share, with a total value of £9,100. Company insiders own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

