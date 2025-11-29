Divi Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Divi has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $51.39 thousand worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,497,587,159 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,497,253,997.1889133. The last known price of Divi is 0.00140229 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $52,601.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

