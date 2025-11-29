Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,999 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 162,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $90.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

