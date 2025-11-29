Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 466,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 175.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EFIV opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

