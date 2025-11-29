Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Stake Raised by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $177,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $112,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $6,850,571.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 352,437 shares in the company, valued at $55,857,740.13. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,419,003 shares of company stock worth $243,371,866 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $160.28 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.02, a P/E/G ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.