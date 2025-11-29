Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.