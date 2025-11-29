CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.32 and traded as high as GBX 8.50. CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 8.11, with a volume of 748,055 shares traded.

CyanConnode Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of £28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.32.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

