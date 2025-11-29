Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Creative Planning increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.83.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $563.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $555.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.51. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

