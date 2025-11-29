Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Crocs by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. The trade was a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Citigroup lowered Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

