Critical Analysis: Aditxt (ADTX) vs. The Competition

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) is one of 248 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aditxt to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aditxt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aditxt 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aditxt Competitors 2113 3770 9803 408 2.53

As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 53.98%. Given Aditxt’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aditxt has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aditxt $130,000.00 -$34.45 million 0.00 Aditxt Competitors $30.16 billion $57.28 million 3.50

This table compares Aditxt and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aditxt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aditxt. Aditxt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Aditxt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aditxt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aditxt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aditxt -684,001.00% -461.78% -80.55% Aditxt Competitors -21,934.00% -158.77% -18.04%

Risk and Volatility

Aditxt has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aditxt’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aditxt rivals beat Aditxt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues. It also develops ADI-100 for skin grafting, psoriasis, type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

