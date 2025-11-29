CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $57.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

