Creative Planning Purchases 1,964 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $102.51. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

