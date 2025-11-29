Creative Planning Purchases 1,833 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of XPO by 246.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,394 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth about $108,218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of XPO by 854.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 493,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,965,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,052,000 after purchasing an additional 306,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 price objective on shares of XPO and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of XPO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

NYSE:XPO opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

