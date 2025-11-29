Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Creative Planning raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $2,746,000.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $264.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $388.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.73.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $363.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.96.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

