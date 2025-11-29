Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.16 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $55.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00016406 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002075 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00004452 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 480,204,320 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
