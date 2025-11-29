Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.16 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $55.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00016406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 480,204,320 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

