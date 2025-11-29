Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was down 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 212,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 241,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The business had revenue of C$232.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.