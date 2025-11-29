Coral Products (LON:CRU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.25 and traded as low as GBX 8.50. Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 8.50, with a volume of 8,848 shares.

Coral Products Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

