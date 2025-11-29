Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,066,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377,095 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Copart worth $199,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,000,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,820 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,256,000 after buying an additional 2,299,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,483,000 after buying an additional 2,144,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

