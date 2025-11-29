Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Acquired by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Copart by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,448,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 647,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 147,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Copart by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $64.06.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.Copart’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

