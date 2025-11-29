Contrasting Aimei Health Technology (AFJK) & Its Competitors

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aimei Health Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aimei Health Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aimei Health Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimei Health Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aimei Health Technology Competitors 282 269 217 3 1.92

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 116.16%. Given Aimei Health Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aimei Health Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

45.6% of Aimei Health Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aimei Health Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aimei Health Technology has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.09, indicating that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimei Health Technology N/A -55.45% 2.71% Aimei Health Technology Competitors 1.28% 1.37% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aimei Health Technology N/A $2.55 million 52.40 Aimei Health Technology Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 74.06

Aimei Health Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aimei Health Technology. Aimei Health Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aimei Health Technology competitors beat Aimei Health Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aimei Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.