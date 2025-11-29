Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.8750.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.50. 1,799,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,696. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $245.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

