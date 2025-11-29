Compound (COMP) Price Up 11.3% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $309.28 million and approximately $227.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $31.94 or 0.00035202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00026766 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,303.29 or 0.36555114 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,682,229 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,668,189.27836089 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.08764022 USD and is up 10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 607 active market(s) with $262,820,929.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.