Comparing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

CarParts.com has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarParts.com and Luminar Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarParts.com $560.63 million 0.07 -$40.60 million ($0.96) -0.56 Luminar Technologies $75.39 million 0.94 -$273.14 million ($4.99) -0.18

CarParts.com has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. CarParts.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarParts.com and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarParts.com -9.25% -67.30% -25.32% Luminar Technologies -302.93% N/A -94.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CarParts.com and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarParts.com 1 1 1 0 2.00 Luminar Technologies 3 0 0 0 1.00

CarParts.com presently has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 247.09%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.54%. Given CarParts.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CarParts.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of CarParts.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarParts.com beats Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories. The company sells its products to individual customers through its flagship website www.carparts.com and app; online marketplaces, including third-party auction sites and shopping portals; and auto parts wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Advanced Technologies and Services segment develops application-specific integrated circuits, pixel-based sensors, and advanced lasers. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

