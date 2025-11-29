Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 8,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 33,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF during the third quarter worth $653,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF during the third quarter worth $126,458,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 42,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Emerging Economies ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

