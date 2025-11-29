Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 9,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.