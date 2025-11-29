Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $65,000 in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. $DPG

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DPG opened at $13.15 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

