Colonial Trust Advisors Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $861.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $783.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.30. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $869.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

