Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 20.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in GSK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 209.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

GSK Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE GSK opened at $47.79 on Friday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. GSK had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. GSK’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

