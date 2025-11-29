Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,333,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 969.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $245.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average is $155.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

