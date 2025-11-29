Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after buying an additional 48,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,992,000 after acquiring an additional 85,891 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 8,828.7% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $130.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.64.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

