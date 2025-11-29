Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,216 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Centene by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 19.9% in the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,810,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,045,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

CNC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

