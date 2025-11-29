Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,124 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $95.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

