Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $38,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 1,723,335 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,708,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $211,332,000 after buying an additional 1,636,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $923,925,000 after buying an additional 1,422,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.