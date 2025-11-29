Citigroup Upgrades Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Strong-Buy

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGYGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

