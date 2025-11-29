CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. 9,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

CI Financial Trading Down 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.