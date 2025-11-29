Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR Announces Dividend of $0.92 (NASDAQ:CHA)

Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Monday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

Chagee Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CHA opened at $14.95 on Friday. Chagee has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $450.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.31 million.

Chagee Company Profile

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

