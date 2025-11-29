C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.23 and traded as high as $69.95. C&F Financial shares last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 4,640 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFFI
C&F Financial Price Performance
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter.
C&F Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 166.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the third quarter worth about $854,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2,137.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
